Madikeri Dasara sports meet begins

The district-level Dasara Sports Meet was launched at General Thimmayya Stadium, as a part of Madikeri Dasara Janotsava in Madikeri, on Sunday.

People of various age groups enthusiastically took part in various sports events, amid a drizzle.

Race, throwball, tug-of-war and volleyball were held for adults while children took part in events such as frog jumping and picking the seeds. A 100-metre walk and slow motorcycle riding events were conducted for the elderly.

Launching the sports meet by lighting the sports torch, Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa said that patriotism and adventure is part of Kodava culture. The nature of Kodavas to accept challenges and to strive towards victory is an example to the entire nation.

“May many more sportspersons make Kodagu proud in the sports scene of the country,” she added.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the district administration supports the sports activities in the district.

Especially students should take part in more and more sports events, she said.

Madikeri Dasara Committee Working President Robin Devaiah said that week-long sports activities will be held as a part of Dasara Janotsava.

The budding sportspersons in the district need more support from the government, he added.

City Municipal Council Commissioner M L Ramesh, Madikeri Dasara Committee Secretary B K Jagadish and others were present.