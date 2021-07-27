Mahila Congress told to conduct membership drives

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 27 2021, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 18:43 ist
KPCC media spokesperson T P Ramesh speaks during a Mahila Congress Committee meeting held in Madikeri.

The meeting of Madikeri City Congress Women's cell was chaired by city president Hotteyanda Fancy Parvathi, at the district Congress committee office.

Inaugurating the meeting, District Mahila Congress president Surayya Abrar said that women's cells should be formed in 23 wards of the CMC limits.

She advised the members to strengthen the party in coordination with the city Congress unit.

Surayya said that the Mahila Congress will stage protests condemning the hike in the prices of essential items and against the alleged egg procurement scam.

KPCC media spokesperson T P Ramesh said that the party should be strengthened further by constituting Congress Mahila units across the district.

District Congress working president Dharmaja Uttappa said that the drive on the enrollment of women members in the party should be accelerated.

City Congress Samiti president Rajesh Yallappa said that he is the only member of the party who has been elected as the CMC member.

Members of the Mahila Congress should give him suggestions to solve people's problems, he said.

Senior leader V P Suresh, CMC former president Julekabi, leaders Lily Ravi Gowda, Mahila Congress general secretary Minaz Pravin, Mumtaz Begam, Rasheeda, Leelavathi, Prema, Sabhiya, Shanthamma, Babitha and Chinnamma were present.

Mahila Congress
Hotteyanda Fancy Parvathi
Surayya Abrar
T P Ramesh
Dharmaja Uttappa
membership drive
Kodagu

