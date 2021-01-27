Mahila Gram Sabha held

During the Mahila Gram Sabha held at Kedamullur Gram Panchayat, women demanded clean drinking water, community hall, government bus transportation and a building for Sanjeevini Okkoota.

Anganwadi worker Gopamma said that even though the nation has achieved great things in terms of science and technology, women are still fighting for their rights.

There is a need to completely eradicate child marriage and dowry, she said.

Floral tributes were paid to a portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion.

Children took part in sports and cultural events.

Kedamullur Gram Panchayat members Sheela Tayamma, Vimala, Meenakshi, Ismail, Panchayat Development Officer Pramod, Sanjeevini Okkoota resource person Shaini and Okkoota vice president Shobha were present.

