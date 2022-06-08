Man arrested for misbehaving with woman in bus in Karnataka

The Kankanady Town Police arrested a man for allegedly misbehaving with a woman who was travelling in a Bengaluru-Mangaluru sleeper bus.

The arrested, Mohammed Mustafa (24), works in a footwear shop in Bengaluru and hails from B C Road in Dakshina Kannada, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The woman was working in a private firm and was travelling to Mangaluru in a bus from Bengaluru on June 6 night. She was travelling to the city for a job interview when the man misbehaved with her.

The woman had brought it to the notice of the co-passengers and the driver that the man was misbehaving with her at around 5 am on June 7. The accused even spoke roughly to the co-passengers after being questioned.

The Commissioner said that when the woman alighted from the bus at Pumpwell, he had behaved indecently and left the place. After attending the interview, the woman filed a complaint to the police.

The police registered a complaint under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force on to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

