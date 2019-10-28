Man escapes while being brought to court

A man who was facing charges of murdering his wife managed to flee while he was being brought to the court on Monday.

Ramu, a resident of Soolebavi in Somwarpet taluk, is under trial.

He has been accused of murdering his wife in Harangi a week ago. He was arrested in an operation carried out by DySP Muralidhar, and was brought to the Kushalnagar court to be produced before the judge.

Ramu requested the police to allow him to relieve himself and went to the toilet on the first floor of the court complex. While the police were waiting outside the toilet, Ramu made his way through the toilet ventilator and fled.

As the accused did not return after 15 minutes, police grew suspicious. When they opened the door of the toilet, they found that Ramu had fled the place.