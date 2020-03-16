Man served notice for violating Covid-19 quarantine

A man from Siddapura, who had recently returned from a foreign country, was found roaming outside before the completion of the quarantine period despite receiving instructions to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

A notice has been served to him for violating the order, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

People, who have returned to Kodagu from foreign countries, are being subjected to medical checks.

As many as 56 such people in Madikeri, 31 in Virajpet and 44 people in Somwarpet, have been identified so far.

Out of these, 128 people have been instructed to be home quarantined, as a precautionary measure, the DC said and added that the Health department staff have been deployed round-the-clock at the borders adjoining Kerala district, to carry out checks of people who enter the district through Karike, Kutta and Makutta.