Man served notice for violating Covid-19 quarantine

Man served notice for violating Covid-19 quarantine

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Mar 16 2020, 22:37pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 22:52pm ist

A man from Siddapura, who had recently returned from a foreign country, was found roaming outside before the completion of the quarantine period despite receiving instructions to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

A notice has been served to him for violating the order, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

People, who have returned to Kodagu from foreign countries, are being subjected to medical checks.

As many as 56 such people in Madikeri, 31 in Virajpet and 44 people in Somwarpet, have been identified so far.

Out of these, 128 people have been instructed to be home quarantined, as a precautionary measure, the DC said and added that the Health department staff have been deployed round-the-clock at the borders adjoining Kerala district, to carry out checks of people who enter the district through Karike, Kutta and Makutta.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
man
served notice
violation Covid-19
quarantine
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

China football teams rush home to avoid COVID-19 abroad

China football teams rush home to avoid COVID-19 abroad

Akhilesh claims palm reader predicted SP win in 2022

Akhilesh claims palm reader predicted SP win in 2022

4 Guj Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

4 Guj Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Oil slides further, nears $30 a barrel due to COVID-19

Oil slides further, nears $30 a barrel due to COVID-19

 