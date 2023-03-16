Mangalore University convocation: Toppers attribute success to hard work, guidance

Mangalore University's Pradeep Shetty and Sunitha Ravi are living examples of how hardwork is the key to success.

Poor financial conditions at home did not deter Pradeep Shetty (MSc in Industrial Chemistry) from achieving success in education. He has won three gold medals -- Syngenta Gold Medal, ICRAIEST-2009 Gold Medal and Smt Rukmini Shetty Memorial Sudhakar Shetty Gold Medal.

He has secured a CGPA of 8.9 and first rank in Industrial Chemistry. Hailing from Rayi at Bantwal, he used to travel every day for two hours by bus to reach Mangalore University to pursue his PG programme.

His mother Sumithra rolls beedi and father Sundar Shetty was working in a hotel to eke out a living.

“I used to work part-time after my college hours to support my education so that my parents were not burdened,” Pradeep said.

“Hard work and guidance of the teachers helped me,’’ he added.

He is working in a pharma firm in Bengaluru as a research associate and wishes to pursue PhD if he gets a fellowship.

“I was attentive in classrooms and studied thoroughly by referring to various books,” he said.

Age no barrier

Sunitha Ravi (49), a resident of Bengaluru who completed her post-graduation in Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, received first rank as well as a gold medal.

She said that she took up a PG course several years after her graduation as she was interested in the subject of yogic science.

“Though I was the senior most student in the class, I never felt age was a barrier for pursuing studies,” she said.

She was working as a yoga instructor prior to her enrollment in the PG programme.

Akanksha H won four gold medals in BCom -- Institute of Chartered Accountant of India Gold Medal, Dr H V Shankaranarayana Gold Medal, Smt Rukmini Shetty Memorial Sudhakar Shetty Gold Medal and ICSI Signature Award Gold Medal.

At present, she is undergoing a CA article ship and wishes to write civil service examination in the future. She is the daughter of a farmer hailing from Hirebandadi.

Latha Jogi from Alva’s College in Moodbidri has won three gold medals in Chemistry.

She won Prof B Shivarama Holla Gold Medal, Dr A M Abdul Khader Gold Medal and Prof B Thimme Gowda Gold Medal and has secured a CGPA of 8.5. She has also won Prof M R Gajendragad cash prize in Chemistry and first rank in Chemistry.