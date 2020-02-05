Mangalore University initiates digitisation of ledgers

Mangalore University has initiated the digitisation of ledgers in the evaluation section.

Once completed, the verification of marks will become easy. The online entry of data was initiated in 2007. As a result, the marks obtained by the students coming under the jurisdiction of Mangalore University are available online since 2007. The marks of the students from 1980 till 2007 are in the huge ledgers, said Dr Ravindrachary, Registrar (Evaluation) of Mangalore University to DH.

There are ledgers for each college, for each year coming under Mangalore University jurisdiction covering three districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu, he added.

Earlier, professional courses like engineering, medical, nursing, law and physiotherapy offered by various colleges in DK, Udupi were affiliated to Mangalore University. The scanning of the ledgers belonging to engineering stream is nearing completion, said the Registrar of Evaluation.

“When the Registrar Evaluation gets application seeking verification of marks card of a candidate, they had to search names in the ledgers. Some of the old ledgers dating back to 1980s are on the verge of being destroyed. It takes a lot of time to scan each page in the ledger as part of the digitisation,” explained Dr Ravindrachary.

“Once the scanning of all the ledgers of 26 years is complete, the data will be saved in the software in the server of the university. Whenever we get any request for the verification, we can search using the name of the candidate, college name, year of passing, registration number, to get it verified, without looking into the old ledgers,” he added.

Registrar (Administration) Prof A M Khan said, “Once the scanning of ledgers of the marks is complete, the ledgers containing details of the students from 1980 to 2007 will be digitised.”

Further, the academic documents of the MPhil, PhD holders, degree certificates of the students will be in digital format under the Centre’s National Academic Depository (NAD) in the future.

Mangalore University has already signed an agreement with NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and the process is yet to begin. National Academic Depository (NAD) is a 24X7 online storehouse of all academic awards viz certificates, diplomas, degrees, mark-sheets etc. duly digitised and lodged by academic institutions/boards/ eligibility assessment bodies. It not only ensures easy access to and retrieval of an academic award but also validates and guarantees its authenticity and safe storage.