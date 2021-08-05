Mangalore University to implement NEP in October

Mangalore University is preparing to implement National Education Policy (NEP) when the fresh academic year begins in October, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said on Wednesday.

The VC was addressing the gathering during the academic council meeting organised at the new senate hall. The University will introduce a four-year undergraduate programme in multiple disciplines. Committees have begun working on implementing NEP. In the four-year honours programme, a student can opt for a major subject – either in arts, science or commerce.

“Multiple exit options are available. If a student wishes to exit after one year, he or she will get a certificate and a diploma after completing two years of the course. A degree is awarded after finishing three years of the programme and there is a provision to complete PG in one year instead of two years if the student completes the full four-year honours programme,” the VC elaborated.

Prof Yadapadithaya said the students will get to take up research projects in the fourth year of the programme with special provisions made under the NEP. Under this, the student would be allowed to directly take up a PhD programme after having completed UG with a research project.

NAAC reassessment

The VC said Mangalore University, unhappy with the B grade awarded by the NAAC peer team, will go for reassessment soon. A consultant was appointed to help the university prepare for the reassessment by NAAC. During the previous first and second cycles of accreditation, the university had received an A grade.

Online exams

Prof P S Yadapadithaya said the university is also mulling over online exams if the pandemic situation continues. States like Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu are holding online exams.

In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, one-third of the classes will be online teaching, learning and evaluation, another one third will be physical classes and experiential learning.

Registrar Prof Kishore Kumar C K, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof P L Dharma and Finance Officer Prof B Narayana were also present.