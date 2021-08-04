Mangalore University postpones examinations, offline classes

Mangalore University (MU) on Tuesday for the second time postponed all examinations scheduled from Wednesday onwards.

MU had first postponed the examinations in March this year due to the strike by KSRTC staff. MU Registrar (Evaluation) Prof P L Dharma confirmed that based on the orders from Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner all examinations from Wednesday was postponed until the next orders.

MU Registrar (Evaluation) Prof Dharma said the valuation work, which had begun on Tuesday, also was postponed. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V quoting state government July 31 order directed MU to postpone examinations and conducting offline classes.

Keeping in mind the inconveniences faced by students from Kerala writing examinations in colleges affiliated to Mangaluru University, the examinations should be cancelled, the deputy commissioner stated in the circular.