Mangaluru CCB nabs drug peddler in Mumbai

Mangaluru CCB police personnel have arrested a drug peddler in Mumbai in connection with the supply of drugs to Mangaluru.

The arrested has been identified as Shaan Nawaz. It is said that he was allegedly supplying drugs to parties arranged by one of the arrested, Tarun Raj.

According to police sources, Shaan was supplying drugs from Mumbai to another accused, Mohammed Shakeer, who has also been arrested.

The police have evidence that Shaan was procuring drugs from Mumbai, and Goa and was supplying it to drug parties in different parts of the state.

In connection with drug peddling, the police have already arrested choreographer-cum-actor Kishore Aman Shetty and his aide Aqeel Nausheel. A court has remanded them in judicial custody till October 9.

Following the inputs given by the arrested, the police had served notice to TV anchor Anushree, who had recently appeared before the police as a part of the investigation.