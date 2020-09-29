Mangaluru CCB nabs drug peddler in Mumbai

Mangaluru CCB nabs drug peddler in Mumbai

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 29 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 14:56 ist
The arrested has been identified as Shaan Nawaz. Credit: iStock Photo

Mangaluru CCB police personnel have arrested a drug peddler in Mumbai in connection with the supply of drugs to Mangaluru.

The arrested has been identified as Shaan Nawaz. It is said that he was allegedly supplying drugs to parties arranged by one of the arrested, Tarun Raj.

According to police sources, Shaan was supplying drugs from Mumbai to another accused, Mohammed Shakeer, who has also been arrested.

Also read — Actor-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty, associate held with drugs in Mangaluru

The police have evidence that Shaan was procuring drugs from Mumbai, and Goa and was supplying it to drug parties in different parts of the state.

In connection with drug peddling, the police have already arrested choreographer-cum-actor Kishore Aman Shetty and his aide Aqeel Nausheel. A court has remanded them in judicial custody till October 9.

Also read — Sandalwood drug case: TV anchor Anushree quizzed by police

Following the inputs given by the arrested, the police had served notice to TV anchor Anushree, who had recently appeared before the police as a part of the investigation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

 