Mangaluru girl bags second rank in CA final exams

Ramyashree, who is ranked 16th in the CA All-India Intermediate Exam, said it was her first attempt

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 11 2023, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 14:58 ist
Ramyashree celebrates her success with her family. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ramyashree from Hosabettu in Surathkal has secured the second rank in the Chartered Accountants (Final) examinations for the November 2022 session. The results were declared on Tuesday.

An elated Ramyashree said it was her parents and brother who motivated her to prepare for the exam. 

"My mother Meera, who is serving at the National Insurance Company (NIC), wanted to be a Chartered Accountant. However, she could not fulfil her dream due to certain circumstances and joined work at NIC. Through me, she will now live her dream," Ramyashree said, adding that her mother has been her constant source of inspiration. 

"My father Ramesh Rao, who is serving in LIC, my brother and my aunt Jayanthi have also been supporting me throughout,” she said.  Ramyashree had undergone articleship at Kamath and Rao CA firm in Mangaluru and industrial training at MRPL. “I wish to work in a firm,” she informed DH.

She had completed her primary and high school education at Vidyadayini School in Surathkal and PUC at Govinda Dasa College in Surathkal. She received her BCom degree from IGNOU.

Ramyashree, who is ranked 16th in the CA All-India Intermediate Exam, said it was her first attempt. “I studied for 12 to 14 hours while preparing for the exam -- reading and preparing notes,” she said. She also loves penning 'shayaris', reading and listening to music.

Ruth Clare D’Silva from Mangaluru had secured the first rank in the CA examination last year

