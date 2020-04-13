Mangaluru MLA helps Italy returnee reach home at Kulai

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has helped a PhD scholar, who had arrived in India from Italy, to reach her home at Kulai in Mangaluru from Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shree Madhu Bhat, a PhD student at the University of Turin in Italy, had arrived in Delhi in a special flight arranged by the Government of India.

“After completing the quarantine period in Delhi, she was brought to Bengaluru in a special bus arranged by the central government on April 11. However, she could not reach Mangaluru owing to non-availability of any mode of transportation. Her parents had contacted district administration seeking help and also me through a common friend. When I received the information, I was in Bengaluru and brought her in my car,” Khader said.

She is the daughter of Shivaram Bhat and Shailaja Bhat.

After completing the quarantine period, she along with others were sent in a special bus to their respective states on April 8.

The bus had travelled via Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and reached Bengaluru on April 11.

The MLA had shared a photograph of the family of Shree Madhu Bhat on his Facebook page.