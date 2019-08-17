Mangaluru police arrests 8 people in extortion case

The Mangaluru East police arrested eight persons posing themselves as National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) personnel and hatching a conspiracy to extort money, at Pumpwell in Mangaluru on Friday late night.

According to Commissioner of Police Dr Harsha , the arrested are T Sam Peter (53), a native of Kerala, T K Bopanna (33) of Siddapura in Madikeri, Madan (41), f Bengaluru South, Chinnappa (38) of Virajpet, Sunil Raju (35) of Kanakapura in Bengaluru, Kodandarama (39) of Gowdanapalya Utharahalli, G Moideen alian Cherian (70) of Kuloor in Mangaluru and S A K Abdul Lathif (59) of Falnir.

Acting on a tip-off, the police surrounded an SUV without a number plate, using a nameplate of Government of India. When five persons in the vehicle tried to flee, the police arrested five. On inquiry, they revealed about their leader T Sam Peter and two other local residents in a lodge in Mangaluru, who were providing input to carry out extortion. The police raided the lodge and arrested three persons.

The police have recovered .22 revolver, and eight live rounds, 4.5 mm pistol, laptop, voice recorder and other documents. They were possessing even fake identity cards and visiting cards.