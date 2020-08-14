Masked booby rescued in Kundapur

A masked booby, a large seabird, that was injured due to severe wind at Kodi Kundpur is under treatment at Reef Watch Marine Conservation Centre in Kundapur.

“It had suffered mild muscle damage in its wings due to strong winds. It is doing fine and it will be released soon,” informed Veterinarian Dr Shantanu Kalambi who had treated the bird.

Volunteers tried to release the bird on Friday. But as it could not fly, they picked it up and returned to the centre.

“The bird will be released after a few days,’’ said Dr Shantanu.

The bird is a little less than three feet in length and its wingspan is about five feet. The birds are excellent hunters and can dive from distances of over 90 feet.

The species is also known as masked gannet, blue-faced booby, white booby-for its plumage and whistling booby-for its distinctive call, although the bird at the centre brays like a donkey, said Dr Shantanu.

Kundapur Range Forest Officer (RFO) Prabhakar Kulal took part in rescuing the bird.