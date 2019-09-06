MCC Bank to open four more ATMs

Mangalore Catholic Cooperative Bank Ltd (MCC Bank) will inaugurate four new ATMs in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district.

Briefing reporters on Friday, MCC Bank Chairman Anil Lobo said that the bank already has two ATMs.

On September 9, the third ATM centre and e-stamping facility will be launched at its Karkala branch situated at Mahamayi Complex near Karkala taluk office. On September 11, the fourth ATM of the bank will be inaugurated at Bajpe branch, which is situated at D’Cunha Complex near Bajpe bus stand.

He said that on September 12, the renovated air-conditioned branch of the bank at Kankanady will be inaugurated along with its own ATM.

On September 15, the sixth ATM centre will be inaugurated in its Shirva branch. The Shirva branch will be shifted to air-conditioned new premises, near Shirva Main Road, he said.

Growth

The bank was started in 1912 and has been growing steadily all these years.

The Bank has lockers, demand draft, RTGS/NEFT/IMPS, SMS alert service, PAN Card, senior citizen card, mobile banking facilities. It will also introduce e-stamping in the selected branches, he said. Efforts will be made to improve and modernise the bank’s services, the chairman added.

Lobo said “Our prime focus is to offer service to customers. Already, 2,000 new young customers have been brought under the umbrella of the MCC Bank Ltd. The board of the bank has been striving to take the bank to new heights. The Board has been implementing continuous training for bank staff, director and quick vehicle loans and renovation of branch premises”.

He added that the bank has won the hearts of youth with its ‘Vidya Bhavishya’ students saving account scheme and also planned various attractive schemes. These schemes will enable an increase in the volume of low-cost funds.

Senior citizens card, PAN card has already been implemented in all branches. The e-stamping facility has already been implemented at Hampankatta, Kankanady, Bajpe, B C Road and Udupi branches,” Lobo said.