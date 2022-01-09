MCC to develop junctions for smooth vehicular flow

The Mangaluru City Corporation will develop junctions in its jurisdiction to facilitate easy flow of traffic and also to provide other basic amenities near the junctions.

Using the premium FAR (Floor Area Ratio) fund, the corporation has decided to develop Kottara Chowki Junction, KSRTC Junction, Lady Hill Circle, Honnakatte Junction and Surathkal Junction.

The Kottara Junction will be developed at a cost of Rs 4.99 crore.

In the agenda placed before the council of the city corporation, the officials said that there was severe traffic congestion at the Kottara Junction.

Without proper footpaths, pedestrians were facing the brunt of the traffic. Further, when it rains, rainwater flows on the road and inconveniences the motorists. There is a need to construct stormwater drains by the side of the road, they said.

“The road needs to be widened by convincing the landowners and the utilities like water supply pipelines, UGD line and electricity poles and others needs to be shifted to facilitate the work on the junction,” they added.

The Surathkal Junction too will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.99 crore. As Surathkal is fast developing, the junction needs to be developed, said Mangalore North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty Y in a proposal submitted to the city corporation.

All the vehicles bound to Mangaluru and Udupi stop in a haphazard manner near the Surathkal Junction.

The vehicles bound to Kapikad, Lalbagh and Nanthoor pass through the KSRTC junction.

Further, one of the roads enters the KSRTC bus stand. The KSRTC Junction will be developed at a cost of Rs 1.99 crore.

Similarly, Ladyhill Junction will be developed. The Honnakatte Junction will be developed at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore. The road from Honnakatte Junction leads to Kana, Bala and other areas.

Mayor Premananda Shetty said that the council has approved the development of junctions.

In case of necessity, traffic islands will be developed wherever necessary in these junctions, he added.