Mechanised fishing boats can venture into sea

Mechanised fishing boats can venture into sea

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 03 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 22:39 ist

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha said that he has directed the fisheries department officials to allow mechanised fishing boats to venture into the sea for fishing from May 4.

“Only, 30 boats will be allowed in a day. Traditional fishing boats have already ventured into the sea. At a time, only 10 fishing boats can unload the catch. However, the catch cannot be auctioned, but they have to be loaded into the trucks,” he said.

On transportation facilities, the deputy commissioner said, “KSRTC officials will start the route survey from May 4 to operate buses depending on the necessity”.

In Udupi district, 14 MSIL liquor shops, 88 wine shops will remain open from 9 am to 1 pm, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mechanised
boats
venture
into sea
May 4

What's Brewing

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

Oil's recovery could take decades, not years

Burj Khalifa to turn into world's tallest donation box

Burj Khalifa to turn into world's tallest donation box

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD

Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD

 