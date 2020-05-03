Mechanised fishing boats can venture into sea

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha said that he has directed the fisheries department officials to allow mechanised fishing boats to venture into the sea for fishing from May 4.

“Only, 30 boats will be allowed in a day. Traditional fishing boats have already ventured into the sea. At a time, only 10 fishing boats can unload the catch. However, the catch cannot be auctioned, but they have to be loaded into the trucks,” he said.

On transportation facilities, the deputy commissioner said, “KSRTC officials will start the route survey from May 4 to operate buses depending on the necessity”.

In Udupi district, 14 MSIL liquor shops, 88 wine shops will remain open from 9 am to 1 pm, he said.