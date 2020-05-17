Migrant labourers in rice mill buck trend, not going anywhere

Mangaluru’s dwindling labour force has left both private and public entities, dependent on migrant labourers, a worried lot.

As many 26,530 labourers had left Mangaluru as on May 15 and 40,510 migrant labourers, who have registered their names on the app 'Seva Sindhu', are ready to flee from the city. However, 80 and odd migrant labourers working in Modern Industrial Corporation’s (MIC) rice mill near Urva Market have decided not to go anywhere.

The migrant labourers working in the 64-year-old rice mill had also turned down the offer from policemen, who had visited the mill looking for potential passengers to fill up empty seats in a train departing with half its capacity from Mangaluru, said Ullal Venkatraya Mallya and Ullal Nandan Mallya of Modern Industrial Corporation.

“My family in Motihar district in Bihar even insisted that I stay in the same place,” Dilip Kumar, who is serving in the mill for the past five years, said.

The many privileges that come with working in the mill have ensured minimum attrition. Those working in the mill, including families, get free quarters and five meals a day.

Every week the migrant labourers receive a free kit comprising of oil, soaps and detergent cakes. There is an in-house barber to give free haircuts.

“During the lockdown, the working hours in the mill, with a capacity of 45 tonnes of rice per day, was extended to meet the demand. To keep their spirits high, the menu included non-vegetarian dishes,” said Venkatraya.

The mill’s policy of transferring salaries directly to bank accounts by the third day of every month has left families in villages pleased. The migrant labourers also get some money every week to spend on their entertainment, said Venkatraya, a third-generation entrepreneur.

“Pro-staff initiatives. including free medical care, was introduced by my father Sudarshan Mallya. And we added the free meals,” said Mallya.

However, growth in career appears as a big incentive for employees.

Nanjesh S B from Matthikot near Shikaripura joined the mill as an unskilled labourer and went onto become a skilled employee.

Uma Kallappa from Mundgoud in Hubbali said there are no thoughts of looking elsewhere for a job. “Our families in villages are leading a happy life because of the mill,” she said with pride.

“The welfare initiatives for our staff are not borrowed from the best managerial practices. It is same as looking after your family by providing food and other comforts,” Venkatraya said.