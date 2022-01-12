Mimicking Koragajja: 2 arrested

Vittal police arrested two persons on the charges of mimicking the Koragajja ritual at a marriage ceremony in Salethur.

The arrested are Ahmmed Mujithabu (28) from Mangalpadi in Kumble and Moideen Munish (19) from Galiadka Bayarupadavu, said SP Rishikesh Sonawane.

The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

Mimicking Koragajja during a marriage ceremony on January 6 had been opposed by all and the VHP had even organised mass prayers in the temples and daivastana in Dakshina Kannada, seeking the blessings of the almighty to punish those who projected Koragajja deity in a poor light.

The police based on a complaint registered a case under Section 153 A (offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups) and 295 (intent to insult the religion) of IPC.