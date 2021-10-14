Miscreants stab man in Mangaluru

Miscreants stab man in Mangaluru

The injured is undergoing treatment at a private hospital

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 14 2021, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 11:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Unidentified miscreants stabbed a man at Malemar in Kavoor police station jurisdiction on Wednesday late night.

The injured Rajesh Panjimogaru has suffered three stab injuries on his hip, waist and ribs, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The injured is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

The incident occurred when he was returning home. The reason for the attack is not known. A case has been registered.

