Miscreants stab man in Mangaluru

Unidentified miscreants stabbed a man at Malemar in Kavoor police station jurisdiction on Wednesday late night.

The injured Rajesh Panjimogaru has suffered three stab injuries on his hip, waist and ribs, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The injured is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

The incident occurred when he was returning home. The reason for the attack is not known. A case has been registered.

