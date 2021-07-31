Missing man found dead inside plantation

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 31 2021, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 23:41 ist

The body of a man who went missing was found inside a plantation in Balugodu.

The deceased is Madhavan (57). He had left home on July 29, stating that he will visit his plantation. However, he failed to reach home even after midnight.

The family members carried out a search operation and filed a complaint with the police on July 30.

Madhavan's body was found inside the coffee plantation on Saturday. There was a bullet injury near his neck. The body has been sent for post mortem. 

