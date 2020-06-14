MIT students secure runners up prize in Abhiyaantrika contest

Aravind Karthik and Archit Bapat, students of fourth-semester Aeronautical Engineering, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, worked their way to secure the runners up prize among the 15 shortlisted teams in the design contest, 'Abhiyaantrika', organised by School of Industry Oriented Engineering and Solutions based in Mysuru.

The organisers, Ashok Sanmani, the founder of this organization, and his team had organised the 15-day competition from May 24 with a vision to update engineering students and working professionals about current engineering expectations and enhance their knowledge to work as per industry standards.

Prabin Tamilsina of Institute of Engineering, Nepal, secured the first place in the competition.

Participants were asked to design a heavy load-bearing structural cantilever beam from scratch till design analysis as per industry standards. Appropriate bolting methods and mountings were also the focus of the design competition. The competition was broken down into four stages with unique acceptance criteria at each stage.

Participants had to first submit their deliverables on June 5 and present their design aspects to the panellists on June 7. The competition ended with a webinar on the actual design and validation strategy.

MIT team had designed a trapezoidal extruded cantilever beam of 5.326 Kg mass coupled with a triangular socket mounting to withstand hefty 3D loads and moments acting about the COG of the front face.