MLA inspects development works, takes officials to task

MLA Appachu Ranjan and MLC Sunil Subramani inspected various development works in the town on Tuesday and directed the officials of City Municipal Council (CMC) to accelerate the works.

Madikeri MLA meanwhile warned of taking disciplinary action against the engineers and blacklisting the contractors if the works related to

road and other basic infrastructure were not completed on time.

Visiting the project site of ‘Madikeri Square’, Ranjan directed CMC Commissioner Ramesh to take measures to improve the work. The MLA also inspected the roads in Mahadevpet and the condition of underground drainage (UGD) works in various other residential layouts.

Ranjan meanwhile said that he was visiting the spots to know the ground reality. Earlier too, the MLA had conducted city visit twice to follow up the development works in various stages. The engineers and contractors should make honest efforts to complete the works, he added.

“Many roads in Madikeri have worn out while carrying out the UGD works. Development works to the tune of Rs 29 crore are to be completed, while the completed works lack quality. The department concerned should be alert. The CMC administration is stagnant from the last one-and-a-half-years and the new council has not been formed. The lack of will power of officials is evident’’, he said.

The MLA added that the renovation works of Kaveri Kalakshetra would be carried out at a cost of Rs 1 crore soon.

Furious over the pathetic condition of Chowdeshwari Road, Ranjan called the contractor over phone and took him to task.

Visiting a sweets preparation unit belonging to one Muhammed Ali in Abdul Kalam Extension, the MLA pointed out at the lack of hygiene at the unit and directed the officials to seal the unit.

CMC Engineer Vanitha, BJP leaders Jagadish and Anita Poovaiah were present.