More artistes support tweet campaign

After actor Shiva Rajkumar tweeted in support of an emergency hospital for Kodagu, more actors have tweeted on the topic.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Tamil actor Vinay Rai, actress Rashmika Mandanna have tweeted and said there is a need for an emergency hospital in Kodagu.

Rashmika Mandanna said that there are no good hospitals in Kodagu and one has to travel 150 km to get medical facilities during emergencies. Most of the accident victims die en-route, she mentioned, along with tagging Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in her tweet.

Tamil actor Vinay Rai has made a video of him requesting the chief minister to open a state-of-the-art hospital in Kodagu.

Other people who have posted on Twitter have vented their ire against legislators who have not given any response on the issue.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, District In-charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh and MP Pratap Simha have been tagged on Twitter in maximum numbers in connection with #EmergencyHospitalForKodagu.