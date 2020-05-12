Mother, son test positive for Covid-19 in DK

Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada, taking the tally of active cases in the district to 16.

A 26-year-old man (P 877) and a 50-year-old woman(P 878) tested positive on Tuesday and are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

The two were primary contacts of an 80-year-old woman (P 507) from Shaktinagar who was undergoing treatment at First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru. Both mother and son are residents of Karkala in Udupi.

Dakshina Kannada has so far registered 33 positive cases, of which 14 have been discharged after recovery. Of the 33 cases, six were from outside the district and 19 cases are directly or indirectly linked to Patient zero of First Neuro Hospital.