Motorists fear lone tusker on Charmadi Ghat road

Motorists fear lone tusker on Charmadi Ghat

DHNS
DHNS, Kottigehara,
  • May 08 2020, 17:09 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 17:16 ist

The spotting of a lone tusker on the seventh curve of Charmadi Ghat has created fear among the motorists.

The officials from the forest department had chased the elephant back to the forest last month by bursting crackers. But, once again, the elephant has been spotted.

The motorists are worried about it. A video of the lone tusker in the middle of Charmadi Ghat road has gone viral on social media as well.

Manjunath, driver of a vehicle carrying vegetables said, "The pachyderm should be relocated from the spot. We are scared about the presence of the tusker on the road."

lone tusker
Charmadi Ghat
motorists afraid
Kottigehara

