'Motorists should always carry original documents'

The motorists should be in possession of original documents while driving. Fine will be slapped on motorists who produce photocopies of the documents during police verification, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha warned on Friday.

He was responding to a complaint during the weekly phone-in programme organised at Police Commissionerate office on Friday.

The complainant charged that police imposed a hefty fine despite producing photocopies of the documents. To mitigate inconveniences, motorists should be given some time to produce the original documents.

Dr Harsha said under the New Motor Vehicles Act, implemented across the country, there is no value for photocopy of the documents. The public should understand the law and co-operate with police.

“The motorists should keep all the original documents with them in the vehicle,” he advised.

Sunil, a resident, said vehicles were not being allowed to park under the flyover at Kottara Chowki. The Commissioner pointed out that Ramakrishna Mission had completed the beautification of space under the flyover. Thus alternative space will be allocated for the parking of vehicles. A decision on parking of vehicles will be taken after inspecting the spot, he assured.

Another resident complained that no buses operate from State Bank area to Padil via Bikarnakatte after 8.30 pm.

Another senior citizen complained that the increased height of foot board in buses is causing a lot of inconveniences to passengers, particularly senior citizens. The commissioner promised to look into the issue.

The phone-in programme received highest complaints against street vendors encroaching the footpaths in different parts of the city.

Dr Harsha promised to take up a join operation with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to evict the street vendors.

Command Centre

To monitor the traffic in Mangaluru, Command and Control Centre (CCC) will be set up under Smart City Mission, commissioner added.

Using modern technology, the police will keep high vigil at the border areas as well.

As many as 13 road works had begun under Smart City Mission. The MCC was asked to take up the work on filling potholes and other emergency works on a priority basis, Dr Harsha added.