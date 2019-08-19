Movement of vehicles resume on Makutta Road

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that permission has been given for vehicular movement on the landslide-hit Perumbadi-Makutta Road till September 30.

The Public Works Department has carried out temporary works to facilitate the movement of vehicles. The vehicles should move at a speed not exceeding 40 km an hour, in the forest area. Stay in the forest area has been prohibited.

However, the movement of heavy vehicles – such as lorry, bus and tipper – is strictly prohibited until further orders, the deputy commissioner’s order said.

Light vehicles such as two wheelers and cars can ply on the road.

The Virajpet-Makutta Road connects Kodagu with Kerala state.