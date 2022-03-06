MRPL celebrates 51st National Safety Day

MRPL celebrates 51st National Safety Day

  Mar 06 2022
Safety equipment on display during the 51st National Safety Day celebrations at MRPL.

The 51st National Safety Day was celebrated by MRPL. 

The programme began with the administration of safety pledge in three languages.

Rajesh C Mishrikoti, Deputy Director of Factories, stressed the need to make safety a habit and be alert not just in industrial environs but also in day-to-day life.

He complimented MRPL for assistance rendered during major fire accidents in various locations of the district.

B H V Prasad, ED–Refinery; Sanjay Varma, Director–Refinery and Pomila Jaspal, Director-Finance, spoke on the occasion.

Atul Bhongle read out the annual fire and safety activity report.

He presented the overview of MRPL's safety statistics and highlights of various competitions and awareness programmes held by MRPL in communities around the refinery.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions.

