Multi-vehicle collision in Kushalnagar

Three persons were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision on Anekadu National Highway near Guddehosuru on Monday afternoon.

When passengers from a KSRTC bus which was bound to Kushalnagar from Madikeri, were alighting from the bus, the driver of a swift car coming behind the bus, applied brake suddenly to stop the vehicle.

Another car coming behind the swift car from Garaganduru failed to stop and rammed the swift car.

The two cars have been damaged badly and the rear side of the KSRTC bus has also been damaged.

Due to the crash, the car from Garaganduru slid into a trench. Driver Addus and the other two persons in the car suffered minor injuries.

The injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Kushalnagar.

Due to the accident, the movement of vehicles came to standstill on the NH. Rural and traffic police visited the spot.

A case has been filed in the rural police station.