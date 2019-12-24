Muslim association urges govt to shelve CAA

Condemning the police firing in Mangaluru, Kodagu Muslim Jamaat Okkoota staged a protest in Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on Tuesday and urged the Central Government to shelve the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Gathering at the maidan, the protesters raised slogans against the CAA and said that the protests will continue till the Act is scrapped.

Speaking on the occasion, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state committee member Ameen Mohisin said that the CAA has been introduced to target the Muslim community. If the government asks documents from Muslim citizens to prove their citizenship, it will give rise to another Independence movement in the country, he added.

He criticised that the prime minister who did not produce the documents supporting his education qualification till today has been demanding the documents of citizenship from Muslims.

Ameen Mohisin meanwhile said that legal fight will be carried out against Mangaluru City Police Commissioner

Dr P S Harsha, whose irresponsible move has claimed two innocent lives. Ameen demanded action against the erring police officials. The workers from SDPI will take part in the protest rally to be held in Mangaluru, he added.

Zilla Panchayat former Vice President PM Khasim said that 30 crore Muslims in India, will reject the CAA and NRC. The Central government is insulting Muslims by implementing irrelevant laws. “We will only abide by the Constitution of India,” he said.

Intellectual Shivasundar said that the 90-minute speech by the prime minister on CAA is a bunch of blatant lies. He wanted to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained silence on the poor economy of the Nation and rising prices. “Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are dividing the Nation on the basis of religion”, he said.

Former MLA Ibrahim Master, SDPI district President T H Aboobakar, District Congress Committee President K K Manjunath Kumar, Zilla Panchayat member K P Chandrakala and JD(S) district committee President K M B Ganesh took part in the protest meet.

A memorandum addressed to President of India, Ramnath Kovind, was submitted to Kodagu Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha.

Police security was tightened in Madikeri, in the wake of the protest meet. Vehicles were subjected to thorough check on Madikeri - Mangaluru, Madikeri - Virajpet and Madikeri - Mysuru roads.