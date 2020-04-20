Muslims joins in cleaning temple Kalyani, Aralikatte

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 20 2020, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 19:54 ist
Muslims join hands with Hindus in cleaning the premises of Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Chikkamagaluru.

Amid the lockdown, Hindus, Christians and Muslims joined hands in cleaning the Kalyani and Aralikatte of temples in Chikkamagaluru.

Weeds had grown near Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Uppalli, Kalyani and Aralikatte of Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises. On noticing the weeds, the villagers decided to clean the premises.

Village leader Nandakumar said, "The temples were built during the reign of Ganga dynasty. Owing to lack of maintenance, weeds had grown all over the Kalyani and Aralikatte. The Kalyani had also turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The villagers decided to clean the temple tank."

Assistant commissioner H L Nagaraj has promised to set aside grant for constructing steps inside the Kalyani and laying a walking track beside it.

Villager Mohiyuddin (Baabanna) said, "There was communal harmony in the village since the beginning. The Muslims have been painting the walls of Anjaneyaswamy Temple and Veerahadreshwara Temple. We only donate Ganesh idol during Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations every year. For the benefit of the villagers, we also joined hands in cleaning the Kalyani and Aralikatte."

