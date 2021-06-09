My FB account has been hacked: TP former prez

My FB account has been hacked: TP former prez

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Jun 09 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 22:26 ist

Senior Notary and Taluk Panchayat former president M B Abhimanyu Kumar has alleged that his Facebook account has been hacked by miscreants.

In a complaint submitted to the cyber crime police in Madikeri, he said that through the hacked account, the miscreants have placed a demand for money from his friends.

Some of them have fallen prey and have transferred the money as well, he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Taluk Panchayat former president
M B Abhimanyu Kumar
Facebook account
complaint filed
cyber crime police
Madikeri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 