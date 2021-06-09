My FB account has been hacked: TP former prez

Senior Notary and Taluk Panchayat former president M B Abhimanyu Kumar has alleged that his Facebook account has been hacked by miscreants.
In a complaint submitted to the cyber crime police in Madikeri, he said that through the hacked account, the miscreants have placed a demand for money from his friends.
Some of them have fallen prey and have transferred the money as well, he said.
