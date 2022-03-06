‘MyAirportSelfie’ contest for flyers

‘MyAirportSelfie’ contest has been introduced for the passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

A tweet from the airport stated, “Come to Mangaluru and show your love for #MangaluruAirport by clicking your airport selfie and uploading it with #MyAirportSelfie. The best selfies will be featured on social media and displayed at the airport for the world to see.”

In fact, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), in the month of February, had rolled out a selfie contest called ‘MyAirportSelfie’ for travellers at newly developed terminals of Agartala, Dehradun and Kushinagar airports.

The step was taken with an aim to enhance people’s aviation experience by incorporating trendy culture with routine flying.

Now, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has extended it to all airports across India.

As a part of the contest, the passengers are encouraged to post selfies with any background at the airport using the mandatory #MyAirportSelfie hashtag, upload the selfie to their respective social media feeds and tag it to the airport’s social media handle.