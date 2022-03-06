‘MyAirportSelfie’ contest for flyers

‘MyAirportSelfie’ contest for flyers

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 06 2022, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 00:40 ist

‘MyAirportSelfie’ contest has been introduced for the passengers at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

A tweet from the airport stated, “Come to Mangaluru and show your love for #MangaluruAirport by clicking your airport selfie and uploading it with #MyAirportSelfie. The best selfies will be featured on social media and displayed at the airport for the world to see.”

In fact, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), in the month of February, had rolled out a selfie contest called ‘MyAirportSelfie’ for travellers at newly developed terminals of Agartala, Dehradun and Kushinagar airports.

The step was taken with an aim to enhance people’s aviation experience by incorporating trendy culture with routine flying.

Now, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has extended it to all airports across India.

As a part of the contest, the passengers are encouraged to post selfies with any background at the airport using the mandatory #MyAirportSelfie hashtag, upload the selfie to their respective social media feeds and tag it to the airport’s social media handle.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

MyAirportSelfie
selfie
Mangaluru International Airport (MIA)

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

 