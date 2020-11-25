Nagarotthana project works inspected

Directorate of Municipal Administration Chief Engineer Satyanarayan visited Virajpet town recently and inspected works under the third phase of Nagarotthana project, in Virajpet Town Panchayat limits.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the existing building of the Town Panchayat is built in a small area and measures will be taken to expand the building along with providing added amenities.

He also said that a new pipeline has been laid at Betri in order to supply Cauvery water to the town.

As the water supply pipes from Shivakeri to the storage tank are old, there has been a leakage of water. As a result, the people in the town have been facing water scarcity. There is a demand for 25 lakh litres of water on a daily basis, he said.

“A proposal will be sent for the upgrading of the water supply pipes. The water problem will be solved soon,” he said.

The chief engineer inspected the works on the government office buildings, Town Hall and the quarters of the chief officer of the Town Panchayat on the occasion.

Satyanarayan also visited the 225-year-old St Annamma Church.

Town Panchayat chief officer A M Shridhar and junior engineer Hema Kumar were present.