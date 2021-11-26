'Need to further develop General Thimayya Memorial'

  Nov 26 2021
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 22:14 ist
K C Belliappa, the grandson of General Thimayya, pays floral tributes to the war memorial in Madikeri.

There is a need to further develop the General Thimayya Memorial, said K C Belliappa, the grandson of General K S Thimmayya. 

He was speaking during his visit to General Thimayya Memorial on Friday. 

“General K S Thimayya has carved a niche for himself. There is a need to instal more photographs of General K S Thimayya at the memorial,” said Belliappa. 

He had contributed a lot to the Indian Army. More of his contributions should be part of the memorial, he said.

“I will extend all help for the development of the memorial,” he added. 

Earlier, he had met Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha and discussed at length the development of the General Thimayya Memorial. 

