'Need to further develop General Thimayya Memorial'

There is a need to further develop the General Thimayya Memorial, said K C Belliappa, the grandson of General K S Thimmayya.

He was speaking during his visit to General Thimayya Memorial on Friday.

“General K S Thimayya has carved a niche for himself. There is a need to instal more photographs of General K S Thimayya at the memorial,” said Belliappa.

He had contributed a lot to the Indian Army. More of his contributions should be part of the memorial, he said.

“I will extend all help for the development of the memorial,” he added.

Earlier, he had met Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha and discussed at length the development of the General Thimayya Memorial.