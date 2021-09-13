'Need to preserve regional languages'

Karnataka Arebhashe Culture and Literary Academy has been working towards the preservation of the Arebhase language, said academy member Dhananjaya Agolikaje.

He was speaking during the valedictory programme of a workshop on Arebhashe culture, organised in association with Bhagamandala Nadu Gowda Yuva Okkoota, at KVG-ITI College, in Bhagamandala.

Dhananjaya expressed his concern about the vanishing regional languages and felt there is a need to preserve these languages.

Cauvery P U College, Bhagamandala, former president Panattale Vishwanath said that the youth have a responsibility to carry over the culture of the Gowda community.

Gowda Yuva Okkoota director Kedambadi Kanchana said the elders should be treated with respect by the younger people. Also, the elders should pass on the cultural values to the youth.

Presiding over the programme, Bhagamandala Nadu Gowda Yuva Okkoota president Kudukuli Kishor said that language is the strength of a community.

Prizes distributed

A total of 120 people took part in the workshop. In the quiz, Lavya Thothiyana won first place and Kolibailu Chalan won second place.

Nangaru Punya won the first prize in ‘Tuppa Chembu Kattuvudu’, Nangaru Deepthi won the second prize and Kaveri Mane won the third prize.

Arebhase Academy directors Dayananda Koodakandi, Baithadka Janaki Belliyappa, Chokkadi Prema, resource persons Anera Lalu, Kallumutlu Ganesh, Taluru Yashoda, Mattari Raja and Okkoota secretary Chalan Nidyamale were present.