Need to protect lakes stressed

The conservation of lakes helps in increasing the water sources in rural areas, which in turn helps to overcome water crisis during peak summer, said MLA K G Bopaiah.

He was speaking after offering puja to the Bellandi Doddakere which was developed under SKDRDP.

"There is a need to protect lakes. The lakes also help in increasing the groundwater table and help in agriculture activities," he said.

He also stressed the need to plant saplings to protect soil on the banks of the lake. The plants help to retain the moisture in the soil. The rainwater should be stored in the lake.

"There is a need to remove silt in the lakes that are in a pitiable condition in each Gram Panchayat. The 'Nammoora Namma Kere' project of the SKDRDP has helped in the rejuvenation of lakes," he added.