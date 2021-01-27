Netaji's contributions remembered

Netaji's contributions remembered

  Jan 27 2021
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 22:57 ist

Freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has contributed immensely towards building a strong nation, said B K Prakash, an assistant professor at Hanagudu Government First Grade College.

He was delivering a special lecture on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, held at Government First Grade College, in Virajpet, recently.

Prakash also detailed upon the initial life of Bose and his role in the Indian freedom movement.

College principal Dr T K Bopaiah called upon the students to take Subhas Chandra Bose as a role model and follow his value of patriotism in their lives.

Government First Grade College history department head Rudra, assistant professor Shruthi, Parvathi and others were present.

