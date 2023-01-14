New Mangalore Port sees 4th cruise stop in 2023

The cruise vessel, ‘The World', berthed (berth number 4) at New Mangalore Port on Friday is the fourth cruise vessel to stop at the port in this fiscal.

For the first time in the port's history, the cruise vessel carrying 123 passengers and 280 crew members will stay at the Port for three days and will sail to the next port on January 15. The passengers were given a warm welcome in a traditional way. Medical screening for passengers, multiple immigration and customs counters for swift movement, free wi-fi, clothes and handicraft outlets were kept open.

Ministry of Tourism (GOI) and the Department of Tourism (Karnataka government) have planned many activities and cultural events to entertain cruise passengers during their three-day stay. The World is a private residential cruise ship operated like a condominium complex, with large apartments that can be purchased. Residents from many countries can live on board as the ship travels.

Some residents choose to live on board full-time while others visit periodically throughout the year. The overall length of the ship is 196.35 meters with draft of 7.05 meters and its carrying capacity is 43,188 Gross Tonnage. The vessel en route to Cochin Port came from Dubai to India and had berthed at Mumbai and Mormugao Port before calling at Mangaluru. The passengers will be visiting temples, churches, markets in and Mangaluru.

As this is the first cruise vessel to stay for a long duration in the Port after many years, cultural programmes like Bharatanatyam, Dollu Kunita, Yakshagana and local folk dance depicting rich Indian culture and heritage will be staged on all three days. Souvenirs will be given to the cruise passengers while they return back to the ship as reminiscent memories of their visit to Mangaluru, Port sources added.