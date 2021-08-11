Nightmarish ride on SK Border-Kottigehara stretch

DHNS
DHNS, Kalasa,
  • Aug 11 2021, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 00:07 ist
The pothole-ridden SK Border-Kottigehara stretch.

Travelling on SK Border-Kottigehara state highway connecting Chikkamagaluru with the coastal districts is a nightmare.

The pothole-ridden stretch has been inconveniencing the motorists.

The 91-km stretch from SK Border-Kudremukha-Kalasa-Magundi-Baloor-Kottigehara was completely damaged, forcing a roller coaster ride for passengers.

The villagers allege that the road has not been developed for the last several years.

The road was last repaired in 2015.

PWD assistant executive engineer Manjunath said that a proposal had been sent to the government. A project plan for Rs 80 crore was prepared and submitted.

But, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funds were not released, he said.

