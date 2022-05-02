No imposition of Hindi on state, says minister

No imposition of Hindi on state, says minister

  May 02 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 23:18 ist

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said that there is no imposition of Hindi on the state.

There is nothing wrong with the Centre's direction to use Hindi while communicating with other states, he said. 

The minister also stressed that the government will not tolerate any harm to the Kannada language.

Before engaging in insulting the Kannada language in Belagavi, MES should understand the reality, he said.

Sunil Kumar added that Kannada is our mother tongue and that the general public remained misinformed about Hindi. 

