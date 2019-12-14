No new members enrolled into Maoist movement: SP

The police department has prepared a list of 76 works related to construction of bridges, laying of roads and providing electricity connections in the Maoist-affected areas of the district. The list will be submitted to the district administration shortly, SP Harish Pande said.

Speaking to reporters, Pande said the works related to road, bridge and electricity connections would be taken up at Megooru, Talavane and Edagunda Herooru in Sringeri taluk. The basic infrastructure facilities are the demands of the people of the villages, he added.

He said the list would be submitted to deputy commissioner. The district administration in turn will prepare the action plan.

“The Maoist activities in the district has declined in the last two to three years. No new members have been enrolled to the Maoist movement in the district. The missing cases in the district too has declined’’.

Pande said, “However, there has been increase in suicide cases reported in the district. People from outside, especially Udupi and Shivamogga, visit the district to end their

lives”.

The police have already identified 50 accident-prone areas in the district. The precautionary measures to be taken to check accidents will be proposed to the district road safety committee.

19,000 devotees

A total of 19,000 devotees had visited Datta Peetha at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudanswamy Dargah to have ‘Darshana’ of ‘Datta Paduke’ on the last day of Datta Jayanti. As many as 6,000 devotees where from Chikkamagaluru.

The police are investigating into the incident where stones were thrown at a car parked outside a house at Bhoothanakadu, he said.

An investigation into the murder of BJP leader Mohammed Anwar is also on. A team led by Chikkamagaluru DySP is probing the incident, Pande said.