No separate toilets for girl students at Public School in N R Pura

In spite of Swacch Bharat Mission getting due attention all over, Karnataka Public School’s PU wing in NR Pura has no separate toilets for girl students.

When N P Govinde Gowda was the Jilla Board President, the District Board School was inaugurated on June 16, 1953. PU college was started in the high school section way back in 1968. The PU college was separated from high school in 2008-09 as per the government order. Since last year, the school has been converted to Karnataka Public

School.

A total of 282 students are pursuing their studies in arts, science and commerce stream, of which 123 are girl students. As there are no toilet facilities, the girl students are forced to use the toilets meant for their teachers. The toilet does not even belong to the school. It was constructed by the department of youth empowerment and sports.

“We feel a lot of inconvenience during monsoon. With only two toilets, the condition of the students is pathetic,” said parents.

As there are no toilet facilities for boys, they have to either attend nature’s call in open space or visit the toilets in the high school division. There are 391 students pursuing their studies in high school.

The college development committee in the past had constructed a separate toilet for girls and boys by spending Rs 35,000. However, over a period of time, the committee never bothered to develop the dilapidated condition of the toilets, alleged public.

Principal Saraswathi said, “ At present, arrangements have been made to use toilets of sports department for girl students and college staff. The boys have been asked to use the toilets of the high school section. The construction of a new building with separate toilet facilities is in progress.”

Karnataka Public School Development Committee President Lakshman Shetty said, “ The issue of lack of toilet facilities have come to my notice. The issue will be solved shortly.”

The issue of lack of toilet facilities will be discussed with the Principal, BEO D Durgappa said.