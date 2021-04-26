No shandy: Traders sell beside the road

As the information about the cancellation of Somwarpet weekly shandy market, was not communicated by the local administration at the right time, people and vendors who were caught unawares, gathered at the shandy market place as usual, on Monday.

The vendors sold groceries and vegetables beside the road and at the private bus stand.

However, as the people and vendors failed to follow social distancing, the officials of the panchayat dispersed the crowd and levied fines on those who did not wear masks.

As the weekend curfew was in force on Saturday and Sunday, the shops had remained closed and the people wanted to purchase essential items.

People thronged the grocery shops since the morning, in the rural areas of Shantalli, Surlabbi, Mankya, Haraga, Kooti, Tholurushettalli, Kumaralli, Kutnalli and Kudigana.

The tahsildar, Town Panchayat chief officer and police officials issued a warning to the people.

Fines were also imposed on the vendors who did not follow the Covid norms.