Nrityotsava, Beedi Utsava enthral people

Nrithyotsava and Beedi Utsava were held as a part of Chikkamagaluru Habba or Zilla Utsava organised by the district administration and tourism department on Saturday.

Nrityotsava was held at Kuvempu Kalamandira. Artistes from Nadabrahma Nritya Mandira (Koppa), Bhagavathi Kalakendra, Sangameshwarapete Vani Natya Kala, Mookambika Nritya Kalakendra in Chikkamagaluru, Bharatha Kala Kendra, Srikanteshwara Kala Tanda, Noopura Academy of Performing Arts presented a variety of dance programmes.

The Kalamandira was jampacked for Nrityotsava. Minister C T Ravi and Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham too watched the programmes for a few minutes.

Beedi Utsava was held from 5.30 pm to 10 pm near old CMC building on M G Road, Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Andechatra, Basavanagudi, Hosa Badavane Vritha and Azad Park Circle.

At Beedi Utsava, artistes of tiger dance, ‘Hagalu dance’, ‘Dombarata’, humorous play, Geegi pada, folk songs, Keerthane, Bhajan, Rangageethe, ‘Sobane Pada’, bear dance, ‘Benki dance’, ‘Hakki Pikki Nrithya’, ‘Tatvapadagalu’, ‘Seendola Kunitha’, ‘Gondaligara Haadu’, and others entertained the onlookers.