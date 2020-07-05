NSUI opposes closure of University First Grade College

A delegation of students under the aegis of National Students Union of India (NSUI) Dakshina Kannada district unit urged Mangalore University to review its decision to stop admission to University First Grade College at Mangalagangothri campus in Konaje.

NSUI General Secretary Sawad Sullia, who submitted a memorandum, said that the university’s decision to close down the college in university campus would prevent students from pursuing higher education in rural areas. The First Grade College began in the university campus in 2017.

“University’s decision to cancel the admission process for 2021-22 citing financial burden will destroy the dreams of students. The university should not close down the college keeping the interests of students in mind,” Sawad urged.

A delegation comprising NSUI Dakshina Kannada unit general secretary Austin Sequeira and Mangalore University unit president Siraj Gudru met Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya and submitted the memorandum.