Officer for disabled welfare caught red-handed taking bribe

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 26 2021, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 23:06 ist

The ACB sleuths caught the district officer for disabled welfare, Sampath Kumar while he was receiving a bribe to sanction a two-wheeler.

Veena, a physically challenged woman from Bettageri village of Madikeri taluk, had applied for the vehicle facility provided by the department, in March 2020.

Sampath Kumar had demanded a kick-back of Rs 12,000 to sanction the facility. On April 23, he had taken Rs 3,000 as advance and asked her to give the remaining Rs 9,000 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Veena had submitted a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

When Sampath Kumar was receiving Rs 9,000 from Veena, near Madikeri Toll Gate on Monday, the ACB sleuths arrested him red-handed.

The raid was carried out under the guidance of ACB (South Zone) SP Arunangshu Giri. DySP Sadananda A Tippanna and SI Harish N P also took part in the raid.

