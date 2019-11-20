Officials rush to flood relief centre

Officials headed by Assistant Commissioner Javaregowda visited the flood relief centre in Nelyahudikeri on Wednesday and listened to the woes of the inmates at the relief centre.

DH had published a detailed report titled ‘Flood victims stare at bleak future’ in these columns on November 20.

Javaregowda assured the inmates of providing Rs 25,000 as rent allowance to the affected families, provided they vacate the relief centre and get a rented house to live.

The official meanwhile said, “The court has ordered a stay on the process of clearance of encroachment of the government land at Bettadakadu in Nelyahudikeri. However, the government will make efforts to vacate the stay order for providing permanent rehabilitation for the flood victims who have lost their houses during floods.”

The inmates at the relief centre appealed the officials to provide permanent rehabilitation.

Village accountant Santhosh, Gram Panchayat development officer Anil Kumar and Horata Samiti leader P R Bharat were present.